Trump Jr. has arrived in Greenland

Donald Trump Jr. landed in Greenland on Tuesday, just weeks after his father, President-elect Donald Trump, reiterated his desire for control of the autonomous Danish territory, reports UNN citing CNN.

"It's getting hot in Greenland.... well, actually really, really cold!!!!" - wrote the president-elect's eldest son on X on Tuesday, accompanying a video that appears to capture a view of Greenland from a helicopter.

He also posted two photos of himself in Greenland on X with the caption, "Greenland is beautiful!!!!"

One image shows Trump Jr. standing next to Sergio Gore, who ran a Trump-supporting super political action committee this election cycle.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, the president-elect confirmed that his son will travel to the island with "various representatives" to "visit some of the most magnificent sites and attractions," and reiterated his interest in taking over the vast Arctic territory that is home to the U.S. military's northernmost airbase.

