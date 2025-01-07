ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump Jr. has arrived in Greenland

Trump Jr. has arrived in Greenland

Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland and published photos and video of his visit. The trip took place after his father reiterated his desire to gain control over the Danish territory.

Donald Trump Jr. landed in Greenland on Tuesday, just weeks after his father, President-elect Donald Trump, reiterated his desire for control of the autonomous Danish territory, reports UNN citing CNN.

"It's getting hot in Greenland.... well, actually really, really cold!!!!" - wrote the president-elect's eldest son on X on Tuesday, accompanying a video that appears to capture a view of Greenland from a helicopter.

He also posted two photos of himself in Greenland on X with the caption, "Greenland is beautiful!!!!"

Trump says the US will claim Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal - NBC26.12.2024, 11:27 • 20388 views

One image shows Trump Jr. standing next to Sergio Gore, who ran a Trump-supporting super political action committee this election cycle.

Add

In a Truth Social post on Monday, the president-elect confirmed that his son will travel to the island with "various representatives" to "visit some of the most magnificent sites and attractions," and reiterated his interest in taking over the vast Arctic territory that is home to the U.S. military's northernmost airbase.

Trump's Greenland and Panama Canal ambitions face Republican skepticism06.01.2025, 13:57 • 22530 views

Antonina Tumanova

