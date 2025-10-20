Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the administration of US President Donald Trump will continue to work for peace in Ukraine for as long as it takes. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vance's statement.

Details

According to the US Vice President, it may take several weeks, months, or even longer, but the pursuit of peace will remain a priority.

We will continue to move towards peace, regardless of whether it takes us a few more months, a few weeks – or, God forbid, longer. We will continue to work on it. - said Vance.

He noted that he is optimistic, although there are no specific deadlines. Regarding Ukraine's request for Tomahawk missiles, he said that President Trump "has certainly heard this request," but has not yet made a final decision.

We know that this is what they want. This is the issue on which the President will ultimately make a decision. But he has not yet decided whether to provide Tomahawks to Ukraine. – explained the politician.

The reason for the delay is the need to guarantee US security and the availability of sufficient weapon systems for its own troops.

This means that we need to have critically important weapon systems for our own armed forces, for our own troops. So, that's what the President is focused on. - emphasized the US Vice President.

Vance added that Trump, when making decisions regarding Ukraine and Russia, tries to promote peace because he believes it is in America's best interests. "If he decides that it is in America's best interests to sell additional weapons to Europe, he will do so. But right now, he has not made such a decision regarding Tomahawks," the politician noted.

Recall

On October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner took place at the White House with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

One of the key topics of conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy will be the issue of possible provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Later, Axios reported that Donald Trump told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting that he does not intend to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, at least for now.

President Zelenskyy, in an interview with NBC news, stated that Donald Trump did not refuse to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This gives hope for obtaining weapons that could change the course of the war.

