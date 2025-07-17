Trump is a patient man, but there's a nuance: US State Department on the 50-day deadline for Russia

US President Donald Trump is optimistic about diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine, but the White House chief is also a realist, which he has already demonstrated with the example of Iran. This was stated on Wednesday, July 16, during a briefing in Washington by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, as reported by UNN.

Details

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce commented on the 50-day deadline for Russia to agree to a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

While Trump is a diplomat and always optimistic about diplomacy, he is also a realist. And the world has seen, as Iran has seen, and now, with these new actions by the president, that Russia will see that he is a patient man, but not at the expense of his vision and ability to implement it. - she said.

Bruce reminded that President Trump's latest assessment of the situation around the war in Ukraine is his dissatisfaction with what Putin is doing.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very dissatisfied" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no agreement on a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to continue the war in Ukraine until the West agrees to his peace terms, ignoring Donald Trump's threats of tougher sanctions.

The US administration is trying to combine pressure and diplomacy to force Putin to negotiate and end the war. At the same time, the new 50-day deadline raises questions: why are the terms not shortened, but on the contrary, extended, said Serhiy Leshchenko, a freelance adviser to the head of the President's Office, on the air of the telethon.

US President Donald Trump believes that 50 days for imposing sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine is not too long. Earlier, he announced strict tariffs if there is no agreement on a ceasefire with Ukraine during this period.

US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedent