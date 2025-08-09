Trump invites new Polish President Nawrocki to the White House

US President Donald Trump has invited the new Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the White House. The meeting could take place in September. This was announced by the head of the Polish President's office, Paweł Szefernaker, on the social network X, reports UNN.

In an official congratulatory letter, delivered on the day of the inauguration, US President Donald Trump invited Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the White House for an official working meeting on September 3, 2025. Another election promise fulfilled as planned - Szefernaker wrote.

Recall

The National Electoral Commission of Poland published the results of voting from 100% of polling stations. Karol Nawrocki won the presidential election. Almost 51% of voters cast their votes for him.

In August, Nawrocki took the presidential oath before the National Assembly of Poland and officially assumed the office of President of the Republic of Poland. The ceremony was attended by former presidents, the prime minister, and other high-ranking officials.