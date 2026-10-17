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Trump imposed "hellish" sanctions on Russia and immediately suspended their implementation – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1466 views

Donald Trump formally introduced sweeping sanctions against Russia but postponed their implementation indefinitely. He explained the decision by citing U.S. national interests.

Trump imposed "hellish" sanctions on Russia and immediately suspended their implementation – BBC

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sweeping sanctions against Russia, but immediately suspended their implementation for an indefinite period. The restrictions are provided for by a law passed by Congress to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin over the war against Ukraine. BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The law, known as the Graham Act, required the U.S. president to impose new sanctions by October 18. At the same time, the document allows the White House chief to temporarily suspend their implementation if this serves the national interests of the United States.

Trump invoked precisely this provision. On Friday, he signed an executive order formally imposing the new restrictions, but at the same time postponed their implementation without setting an end date.

Why Trump abandoned new sanctions against Russia

“By this, I am suspending the implementation of the sanctions, restrictive measures, and tariffs provided for by the Graham Act. I have sent Congress official confirmation that granting such a delay at this stage serves the national interests of the United States,”

the U.S. president’s executive order states.

The new law provides, in particular, for the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that purchase Russian oil and gas or help Moscow evade sanctions. The document also concerns Russia’s shadow fleet and financial sector.

In the U.S. Senate, Trump was urged to toughen sanctions against Russia more quickly - AP08.10.26, 08:34 • 4756 views

Experts link Trump’s decision to the energy crisis caused by the war with Iran. Earlier, the U.S. president had already authorized the purchase of Russian diesel fuel, explaining this as necessary to curb rising fuel prices in the United States.

At the same time, the existing U.S. sanctions against Russia were not lifted. The new law codified some of the restrictions imposed earlier, but additional sanctions mechanisms remained suspended. Experts estimate that such a policy could weaken the West’s economic pressure on the Kremlin.

A bill to block Trump's deal with Putin on Russian diesel was introduced in the U.S. Congress17.10.26, 03:30 • 2150 views

Stepan Haftko

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