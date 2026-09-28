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Trump hopes to resume talks with Iran as early as next week, but there is a catch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Trump said that talks with Iran could resume next week with Qatar's mediation. He ruled out reopening the Strait of Hormuz and did not rule out further strikes.

Trump hopes to resume talks with Iran as early as next week, but there is a catch
Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump said he expects talks with Iran to resume next week, despite having rejected Tehran’s offer of a ceasefire the day before. Indirect contacts between the sides could begin as early as Monday, but Trump wants a deal that will be beneficial, LRT reports, citing Axios, writes UNN.

Details

They want to reach a deal, but it is not the deal I want to sign

— Trump said.

According to Axios, the new round of talks is planned to be held with Qatar acting as mediator. Earlier, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held indirect talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key issue

Tehran offered the US to open the Strait of Hormuz as part of a ceasefire agreement, but Trump rejected the offer. At the same time, the US president said that more than 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait over the weekend—the highest amount since the beginning of the war.

Iran has declared its readiness for new U.S. attacks and escalated its rhetoric27.09.26, 13:47 • 13784 views

Before hostilities began, approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies were transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, Trump did not rule out new US strikes against Iran. Asked whether he was considering such an option, the US president replied: "I always think about it."

The United States said it controls the Strait of Hormuz and rejected Iran’s demands27.09.26, 06:36 • 4624 views

Stepan Haftko

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