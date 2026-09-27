The United States said it controls the Strait of Hormuz and rejected Iran’s demands
Kyiv • UNN
The United States said it controls the Strait of Hormuz and rejected Iran’s offer to resume shipping. Indirect nuclear talks are ongoing.
The United States told Iranian representatives that American forces effectively control the Strait of Hormuz, and therefore Tehran cannot set conditions for the restoration of shipping through it. Axios reports this, citing a source familiar with the course of indirect negotiations between the countries, UNN writes.
Details
According to the publication’s source, U.S. negotiators made it clear to the Iranian side that Tehran "does not control the strait and, accordingly, cannot make demands regarding it."
U.S. intelligence assesses that Saudi Arabia has not ruled out developing nuclear weapons - WP26.09.26, 08:35 • 4988 views
Earlier, Iran proposed restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and returning to nuclear negotiations in exchange for the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and other concessions.
Trump rejected Iran’s proposal
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington had received Tehran’s proposal, but refused to accept it.
They made a proposal, but I rejected it. The Iranians want to reach a deal because they are suffering a crushing defeat
According to him, the U.S. naval blockade is increasing economic pressure on Iran. At the same time, according to Axios, indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran are continuing, with the parties discussing, through intermediaries, nuclear issues in particular.
Trump is considering resuming the bombing of Iran - WSJ26.09.26, 09:17 • 4808 views