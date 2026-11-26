U.S. President Donald Trump linked the sharp decline in the American stock market to the results of the midterm congressional elections, in which voters could not vote for him personally. The American leader reported this in a post, UNN writes.

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According to Trump, if his name had been on the ballots on November 3, the voting results would have been completely different, and U.S. stock markets and citizens’ retirement savings would have shown rapid growth.

Stocks plunged because of the results of the November 3 election. I was not on the ballot, but if I had been, the results, as in all 3 times before, would have been completely different, and the stock market and your 401(k) retirement accounts would have experienced a BOOM. I told you so!!! – Trump wrote.

At the same time, the U.S. president did not provide economic arguments confirming a direct link between the absence of his name from the ballots and the decline in share prices.

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