Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin

CNN learned more about what US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin discussed during their almost 2.5-hour conversation on October 16, writes UNN.

Sources familiar with their conversation told CNN that Trump did not rule out the possibility of the US sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine during the conversation. - the publication says.

But, as the publication writes, Trump is also not expected to commit to providing potentially game-changing American-made weapons at his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House later today, two sources said, though they cautioned that anything can always change once the US president is alone in the room with the Ukrainian side.

Trump weighs options: The US president, both publicly and privately, has appeared more willing in recent weeks to allow Ukraine to receive long-range missiles, US officials said. The Trump administration has reportedly developed plans to provide weapons to Ukraine, officials said, in case Trump gives an order, which, they emphasize, he can give at any time if he deems it appropriate.

According to officials, Trump held back, hoping to get a better idea from Zelenskyy of how he plans to use them.

