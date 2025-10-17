"Tomahawk" against Russia: Trump prepared a presentation - how high-precision missiles will help Ukraine's defense

The Ukrainian delegation prepared a presentation for US President Donald Trump on the use of the Tomahawk missile, in order to confirm how subsonic cruise missiles manufactured in the United States can influence the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by Reuters journalist Graham Slattery, according to UNN.

Details

According to a high-ranking Reuters source, the Ukrainian delegation prepared a presentation for Trump on how they would use Tomahawk missiles if provided, and what impact this would have on the course of the war.

However, the announcement of the "Budapest Summit" came as a surprise, Slattery added in his post on X.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the US cannot transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, as they are needed by the country itself. He also said that he discussed this issue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.