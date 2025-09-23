$41.380.13
Trump claims there is no global warming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

US President Donald Trump, at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, claimed "global cooling" and erroneous UN climate change forecasts. He also criticized wind farms, calling them inefficient.

Trump claims there is no global warming

US President Donald Trump claims that there is no global warming and, on the contrary, "global cooling" is occurring. He said this during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

They used to say that climate change would lead to a global catastrophe, that it would be irreversible... It was said that entire countries would disappear from the face of the Earth due to global warming, but on the contrary, global cooling is happening.

- Trump said.

Trump also claims that all forecasts regarding climate change made by the UN and other organizations were allegedly erroneous.

In addition, Trump criticized wind power plants.

Energy is another industry where the US is now thriving... This is actually something that doesn't work (alternative power sources - ed.), the wind is not strong enough to turn these huge, terrible windmills that just stand and rust. Electricity is something that should make money, not lose it. Germany has made significant progress and for a long time was going in the wrong direction. They sought "green energy" and it led to bankruptcy. But new leaders have returned Germany to the direction of traditional sources and now they are safe.

- Trump said.

Addition

Scientists state that even if humanity achieves the ambitious goal of stopping global warming at 1.5°C, sea levels will continue to rise. Potentially, in a few centuries, it will become several meters deeper. Scientists warn: to at least slow down this process, the temperature will have to be lowered below current levels.

In November 2024, it was reported that more than half of human pathogens could be exacerbated by climate change, accelerating the spread of diseases. This was stated in a new study published on Thursday by a group of more than 100 scientists and politicians.

