Trump chooses deputy special envoy to the Middle East

US President-elect Donald Trump has decided to appoint former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus as deputy special envoy for peace in the Middle East. He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, Axios reports, UNN writes.

Ortagus fought me for three years, but I hope she learned her lesson. Usually these things don't work, but she has strong Republican support, and I'm not doing this for me, I'm doing it for them. We'll see what happens, - Trump wrote.

Ortagus will join a team led by Trump's close friend and confidant Steve Witkoff.

I look forward to working alongside Steve, who is a great leader and talented professional, as we strive to bring peace and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon! - Trump added.

It is noted that Morgan Ortagus is an experienced national security and foreign policy expert and will be a significant strengthening of the White House's "Peace Team." Its task is to work in the turbulent region where the war in Gaza continues.

The priority of this team will be to free hostages in the region and to conclude a ceasefire agreement if one cannot be reached by January 20. The team will also have to develop a "day after" plan, including a major reconstruction effort in Gaza.

It is expected that Vitkoff and Ortagus will also work on one of Trump's main foreign policy goals, which is to reach a historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

According to Trump, he is interested in Vitkoff and Ortagus working to bring "peace and prosperity" to the Middle East.

"I expect great results, and soon!" wrote the newly elected US president.

For reference

Morgan Ortagus holds the rank of active duty intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

During Trump's first term as president, she was a spokesperson for the State Department under then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Prior to that, she worked at the Treasury Department as a financial intelligence analyst and was the Deputy Attaché of the U.S. Treasury in Saudi Arabia.

The politician is close to many high-ranking Republicans, such as future Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, future National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Trump's Special Mission Envoy Rick Grenell.

Ortagus also worked closely with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, during the first presidential term.