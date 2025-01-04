Trump chooses deputy special envoy to the Middle East

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Trump chooses deputy special envoy to the Middle East

Trump chooses deputy special envoy to the Middle East

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33813 views

Donald Trump has selected Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, to serve as deputy special envoy for peace. She will join Steve Witkoff's team to work on the Gaza peace process and the agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

US President-elect Donald Trump has decided to appoint former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus as deputy special envoy for peace in the Middle East. He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, Axios reports, UNN writes.

Ortagus fought me for three years, but I hope she learned her lesson. Usually these things don't work, but she has strong Republican support, and I'm not doing this for me, I'm doing it for them. We'll see what happens,

- Trump wrote.

Ortagus will join a team led by Trump's close friend and confidant Steve Witkoff.

I look forward to working alongside Steve, who is a great leader and talented professional, as we strive to bring peace and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!

- Trump added.

It is noted that Morgan Ortagus is an experienced national security and foreign policy expert and will be a significant strengthening of the White House's "Peace Team." Its task is to work in the turbulent region where the war in Gaza continues.

The priority of this team will be to free hostages in the region and to conclude a ceasefire agreement if one cannot be reached by January 20. The team will also have to develop a "day after" plan, including a major reconstruction effort in Gaza.

It is expected that Vitkoff and Ortagus will also work on one of Trump's main foreign policy goals, which is to reach a historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

According to Trump, he is interested in Vitkoff and Ortagus working to bring "peace and prosperity" to the Middle East.

"I expect great results, and soon!" wrote the newly elected US president.

For reference

Morgan Ortagus holds the rank of active duty intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

During Trump's first term as president, she was a spokesperson for the State Department under then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Prior to that, she worked at the Treasury Department as a financial intelligence analyst and was the Deputy Attaché of the U.S. Treasury in Saudi Arabia.

The politician is close to many high-ranking Republicans, such as future Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, future National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Trump's Special Mission Envoy Rick Grenell.

Ortagus also worked closely with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, during the first presidential term.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
lindsey-grahamLindsey Graham
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

