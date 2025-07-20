Trump called for cancellation of Senate summer recess for urgent appointments

US President Donald Trump has called on the Senate not to go on summer vacation. He asked them to approve his proposed official candidates, writes UNN with reference to Trump's post on his own social network Truth Social.

I hope that the very talented John Thune (Senate Majority Leader – ed.), who has won numerous victories in the last two weeks, and indeed in the last six months, will cancel the August vacation (and long weekend) to approve my incredible nominees - Trump wrote.

It is reported that senators are to approve six nominees put forward by Trump. But the problem is that senators have a vacation scheduled for August.

Among the key candidates to be approved are Justice Department lawyer Emil Bove for a federal appeals court judgeship and former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for chief federal prosecutor in the District of Washington.

Addition

Donald Trump sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal journalists. The reason was a publication claiming that Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein a letter with an indecent drawing.

Trump hinted at future "big" trade deals that could be announced soon. He also noted that the US is imposing 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico starting August 1.