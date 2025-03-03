Trump announces the creation of the US Strategic Crypto Reserve
Donald Trump has announced the inclusion of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and Cardano in the new US Strategic Crypto Reserve. After the announcement, the rates of the mentioned cryptocurrencies showed a significant increase - from 10% to 63%.
US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of the US Strategic Crypto Reserve, naming Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) as the key assets to be included. This was the first official confirmation of the details of the future reserve. It was reported by Coindesk, reports UNN.
Initially, Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, were not mentioned in Trump's statement, which caused a wave of surprise among crypto investors. However, about an hour later, he clarified that BTC and ETH would also be included in the reserve, calling them "valuable cryptocurrencies that will be in his heart."
A US Crypto Reserve would elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration. That's why my Executive Order on Digital Assets tasked a Presidential Working Group to advance the creation of a Strategic Crypto Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA
After Trump's announcement, XRP, SOL, and ADA all showed rapid growth. Within two hours, ADA jumped by 63%, SOL by 23%, and XRP by 32%, demonstrating a positive market reaction. After Trump's clarification, the value of Bitcoin also jumped by almost 10%, and it is trading above $90 thousand again, while Ethereum's rate has increased by more than 13% to more than $2.5 thousand.
I will make the United States the crypto capital of the world. We are making America great again!
It is noted that Trump discussed the concept of a national crypto reserve during his 2024 election campaign. Shortly after taking office in January, he signed an executive order that instructed the Presidential Working Group to study the possibility of creating a digital reserve. However, this decree did not provide for its immediate implementation.
Donald Trump will hold a digital asset summit with the participation of leading crypto investors and entrepreneurs. The event will take place amid a fall in the crypto market and a 22% drop in bitcoin from its historical high.