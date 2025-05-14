$41.500.04
Trump announced the possibility of secondary sanctions against Russia for supporting Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Donald Trump announced the possibility of imposing secondary sanctions against Russia for its support of Iran and the war in Ukraine. He also mentioned possible restrictions on Iran.

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering imposing secondary sanctions against Russia for its support of Iran and its continued war in Ukraine.

He told reporters on board Air Force One on May 14, UNN reports, citing The White House's Youtube page.

Details

In response to questions from reporters about whether Washington is considering sanctions against Russia for its cooperation with Tehran and its role in the war against Ukraine, Trump said:

I don't want to talk about it, but I'm always considering secondary sanctions

He also commented on the possibility of new restrictions on Iran.

If I had secondary sanctions against Iran, I would bankrupt them, and there would be no October 7th. There would be no money for Hamas, Hezbollah, or anything else. So I'm always, and as you know, re-imposing secondary sanctions on Iran. And I hope they make the right decision because one way or another something has to happen. It's very simple. It's going to happen one way or another. They can't have a nuclear weapon. So we're either going to do it in a friendly way, or we're going to do it in a very unfriendly way, and it's not going to be pleasant

- Trump said.

Recall

On May 14, US President Donald Trump met in Saudi Arabia with the new leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa. In particular, during the meeting, Trump said that he was going to lift American sanctions on Syria in the near future.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine
Iran
