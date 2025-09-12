Trump announced the arrest of a suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

US President Donald Trump states "with a high degree of certainty" that the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder has been caught, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

I think we got him. I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody. He is in custody. — he said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump also said that "someone very close to him turned him in," adding that a "priest, a father" helped in his apprehension.

He added that he hopes the suspect, if found guilty, will be sentenced to death, and said they are now at police headquarters.

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, a person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk has been released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.