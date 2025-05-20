Trump announced "some progress" after a telephone conversation with Putin
Donald Trump announced some progress after a 2.5-hour telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. He added that he expects to meet with Putin and believes in the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine.
President Donald Trump briefly spoke about his hours-long phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at a bill signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. He noted that he sees progress in what was discussed. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.
We just spent 2.5 hours talking to Vladimir Putin, and I think some progress has been made. There's a terrible situation going on there
So hopefully we - we've done something. We also spoke with the heads of most European countries. And we're trying to end it all. What a shame it even started
Eventually, at the end, Trump called Putin a "nice gentleman."
Later, the US President discussed his diplomatic call to Putin during a dinner for members of the Kennedy Center Board at the White House.
Trump called the Kremlin host "a nice gentleman named Vladimir Putin."
We had a good conversation, and I think there is progress. On average, 5,000 young soldiers die every week. Can you believe 5,000, and in fact that number is probably even higher. That's in addition to the other people who are being killed in the cities, and we're trying to stop it, it's a bloodbath. It's a real bloodbath.
Trump added that he remains confident that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine will be reached in the near future.
Before the phone conversation with Putin, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed. Zelenskyy suggested discussing a ceasefire and a meeting.