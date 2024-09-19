Trump announced a meeting with Zelensky next week

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he will “probably” meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will arrive in the United States next week to speak at a UN Security Council meeting on Russia's war in his country. This is reported UNN with reference to Reuters.

“Probably, yes,” Trump said in response to a reporter's question about whether he would meet with the Ukrainian leader. Trump did not provide additional details.

Reuters notes that in recent months, some other world leaders who visited the U.S. for summits and meetings with President Joe Biden ended up meeting with Trump as well.

Zelensky said in August that he wanted to present the peace plan to Biden, U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Trump.

Trump has repeatedly said that he favors an early end to the “conflict” in Ukraine. In addition, he called the US aid to Ukraine a waste of money.

According to Trump he could end the war in 24 hours and even before he officially takes over the presidency if he wins.