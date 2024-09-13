Trump's plan for Ukraine: a demilitarized zone and a rejection of NATO

US presidential candidate Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine may include the creation of a “demilitarized zone” in the territories occupied by Russia. At that time, Ukraine will have to refuse to join NATO. This was stated by US Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast, UNN reports .

Details

“I think it will look like this. Trump sits down and says to the Russians, Ukrainians and Europeans: “You guys have to figure out what a peaceful settlement looks like.” And it will probably look something like the current demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine. It will look like a demilitarized zone. It will be heavily fortified to prevent the Russians from invading again,” Vance said.

In his opinion, in this case, Ukraine will retain its independent sovereignty.

“Russia receives a guarantee of neutrality from Ukraine, that it is not joining NATO, not joining any allied institutions,” the US vice presidential candidate added.

He also stated that “Russia wants this war to end,” and “Ukraine wants this war to end with Europe.

“Europe, by the way, has underfunded support for Ukraine, while American taxpayers have been very generous to Ukrainians,” Vance said.

According to him, Europe allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine because of rising energy prices.

Republicans criticize Trump's choice of Vance for vice president