Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump's plan for Ukraine: a demilitarized zone and a rejection of NATO

Trump's plan for Ukraine: a demilitarized zone and a rejection of NATO

US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has revealed details of Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan includes the creation of a demilitarized zone and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine may include the creation of a “demilitarized zone” in the territories occupied by Russia. At that time, Ukraine will have to refuse to join NATO. This was stated by US Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast, UNN reports .

Details

“I think it will look like this. Trump sits down and says to the Russians, Ukrainians and Europeans: “You guys have to figure out what a peaceful settlement looks like.” And it will probably look something like the current demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine. It will look like a demilitarized zone. It will be heavily fortified to prevent the Russians from invading again,” Vance said.

In his opinion, in this case, Ukraine will retain its independent sovereignty.

“Russia receives a guarantee of neutrality from Ukraine, that it is not joining NATO, not joining any allied institutions,” the US vice presidential candidate added.

He also stated that “Russia wants this war to end,” and “Ukraine wants this war to end with Europe.

“Europe, by the way, has underfunded support for Ukraine, while American taxpayers have been very generous to Ukrainians,” Vance said.

According to him, Europe allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine because of rising energy prices.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

