Trump and Zelensky's conversation, meeting in Jeddah, security guarantees: Yermak spoke with representatives of the G7
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak held an online conversation with G7 advisors, where they discussed support for Ukraine, security guarantees and accelerated accession to the EU. They also raised the issue of compensation from the Russian Federation.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had an online conversation with national security advisors of the leaders of the "Group of Seven" (G7) countries, during which they discussed support for international efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine. They also discussed the conversation between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, security guarantees and Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU. This is stated on the Official Internet Representation of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that Yermak informed the partners about the results of international consultations held in Jeddah, emphasizing the extremely positive dynamics brought by the Ukrainian-American meeting.
"Both sides demonstrated a constructive approach to finding ways to achieve peace. We highly appreciate the efforts of America and President Trump personally," Yermak said.
He also spoke about the telephone conversation between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, and separately discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing that neutral status is not an option, and Ukraine's accession to collective security systems and the development of effective Armed Forces are critical.
"He noted that Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU is not only a strategic goal, but also a necessity for strengthening European and global security. The participants also discussed compensation mechanisms and Russia's responsibility for the destruction and losses caused to Ukraine," the statement said.
Recall
The White House published a statement following the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which, in particular, the parties agreed to closely exchange information between their defense agencies, agreed on a partial ceasefire in the energy sector, and Trump agreed to work on finding missiles for the Patriot, including in Europe.