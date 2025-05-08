$41.450.15
46.960.22
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 10511 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 24981 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40934 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 40645 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 55801 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 47602 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 51626 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44858 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41474 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 103982 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump and Canadian PM discussed Russia's war against Ukraine - CBC

Kyiv • UNN

 1468 views

The President of the United States sought to discuss global issues with the Prime Minister of Canada, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, relations with China, and the situation in Iran. Trump wanted to know Carney's opinion on these matters.

Trump and Canadian PM discussed Russia's war against Ukraine - CBC

During a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump discussed global issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine, relations with China, and the situation in Iran, seeking to learn Carney's opinion on these issues, citing a source, the Canadian publication CBC News reported, writes UNN.

Details

After a meeting in the Oval Office under the bright lights of television spotlights, newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump went to the Roosevelt Room for a working lunch on Tuesday. According to a senior Canadian official, most of the conversations over food concerned foreign policy issues.

It is reported that the US president sought to "break bread" with Carney and "discuss global issues unfolding during his administration, namely the war between Russia and Ukraine, hostility with China, and the situation in Iran."

The official said that Trump wanted to know Carney's opinion on issues that concern the US President, amid his attempts to fulfill his election promise to quickly end the war in Ukraine and curb Iran's nuclear ambitions - two issues that have proved particularly difficult for the administration.

"Never say never": Trump at the White House hinted to Carney about Canada's future as part of the United States07.05.25, 00:23 • 4104 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran
