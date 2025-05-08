Trump and Canadian PM discussed Russia's war against Ukraine - CBC

During a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump discussed global issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine, relations with China, and the situation in Iran, seeking to learn Carney's opinion on these issues, citing a source, the Canadian publication CBC News reported, writes UNN.



Details

After a meeting in the Oval Office under the bright lights of television spotlights, newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump went to the Roosevelt Room for a working lunch on Tuesday. According to a senior Canadian official, most of the conversations over food concerned foreign policy issues.

It is reported that the US president sought to "break bread" with Carney and "discuss global issues unfolding during his administration, namely the war between Russia and Ukraine, hostility with China, and the situation in Iran."

The official said that Trump wanted to know Carney's opinion on issues that concern the US President, amid his attempts to fulfill his election promise to quickly end the war in Ukraine and curb Iran's nuclear ambitions - two issues that have proved particularly difficult for the administration.

"Never say never": Trump at the White House hinted to Carney about Canada's future as part of the United States