Trump and Musk accuse the US media of trying to split them up

The American media are trying to quarrel between United States (US) President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, but the media are “bad at it.” This was reported by UNN with reference to a joint interview between the White House President and Musk for Fox News.

Details

The host asked whether the American leader sees that publications such as The Washington Post or The New York Times are trying to “separate” him from Musk. The US president replied that he sees this all the time.

It is so obvious. They are very bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They are really bad at it, because if they were good at it, I would never have become president - Donald Trump answered on Hannity.

The US president also noted that he has the “worst publicity” of anyone in history, although at the same time, Trump continues, he is doing “great things.

Fox News reports that some media outlets and representatives of the US Democratic Party have “targeted” Musk, accusing him of usurping presidential powers through the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) and calling him “President Elon Musk.

Recall

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance in the Oval Office next to Trump, defending plans to cut government spending. The billionaire called federal employees an “unconstitutional branch of government” and supported government reforms.

