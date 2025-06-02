The world's largest long-haul carrier, Emirates, may review flights to Russia following Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside the country last weekend. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Dubai-based Emirates has faced disruptions to flights to Russia since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression in Ukraine in 2022, said company president Tim Clark. According to him, the carrier, which provides Moscow with vital links to the outside world, is not planning to reduce service yet, but will monitor the situation.

This latest event was a little more disturbing than the previous ones. As the situation gets a little worse, if I may say so, we will review it all - Clark said on Monday at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association in New Delhi.

Ukraine carried out a series of dramatic strikes on Sunday, hitting at least four Russian air bases and destroying a number of military aircraft. These attacks have disrupted flights from Russia. In addition, Russian airports have been closed several times in the past month due to drone attacks.

According to Clark, Emirates has built contingency plans into its operations, including having enough fuel for pilots to return if needed from Russian airspace or while landing in the Moscow area.

If there are any signs of trouble, we're leaving - said the head of Emirates.

The special operation "Pautina", as a result of which the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation, was prepared for more than a year and a half. More than 40 aircraft were put out of operation and destroyed, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.