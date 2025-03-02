Trudeau considers sending Canadian peacekeepers to Ukraine after peace deal
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Canada does not rule out the participation of Canadian peacekeepers in the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. Canada will continue to support Ukraine by all means possible.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not rule out the participation of Canadian peacekeepers in the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. This was written by The Guardian and reported by UNN.
Details
Trudeau reminded that Canada "has been one of the strongest countries in support of Ukraine from the very beginning," having trained up to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
Canada is looking at the most effective ways to help, and as I said a few days ago, all options are on the table. We are not going to get ahead of the discussion about how to keep a peace that is not yet there, but Canada will be there and open to doing whatever is necessary
He assured that Canada will continue to support Ukraine "as needed, in whatever way possible, and for as long as it takes.
Trudeau also said that on Monday he will meet with King Charles III of Great Britain to discuss important issues.
I can tell you that nothing is more important to Canadians right now than protecting our sovereignty and independence as a nation
In addition, the Canadian prime minister noted that "the world has changed because the peaceful time we had after the Cold War has been turned upside down.
Recall
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness to send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of a future peace agreement. The UK will also increase military assistance, including air and naval forces.
