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Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the Atlantic, while Odalys in the Pacific Ocean could become a hurricane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Storm Fay near the Azores is expected to weaken by the end of the week. Odalys near Mexico could strengthen into a hurricane within a day.

Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the Atlantic, while Odalys in the Pacific Ocean could become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean, while in the Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Odalis is gaining strength and could become a hurricane in the near future. Neither storm currently poses an immediate threat to land, the Associated Press reports, citing the U.S. National Hurricane Center, according to UNN.

Details

The maximum sustained wind speed of Tropical Storm Fay reached 100 km/h. It was located approximately 650 km southwest of the Azores.

No warnings have so far been issued for coastal areas because of Fay. According to forecasts, the storm is expected to weaken by the end of the week.

Odalis could become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Odalis has formed in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico’s western coast. Meteorologists expect it could strengthen into a hurricane within approximately a day.

The storm is located approximately 2,160 km west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained wind speed is 85 km/h, and Odalis is moving west-northwest at about 17 km/h.

No warnings have so far been issued for coastal areas because of Odalis either.

There has not yet been a single hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean this season due to El Niño11.09.26, 22:56 • 15019 views

Stepan Haftko

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