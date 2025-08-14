Trial for the murder of a teenager on the funicular in the capital: the accused was assigned a free lawyer

The Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov, accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy on the capital's funicular, due to the absence of his defense counsel. The court adjourned until 12:00, UNN reports.

Details

As the court noted, the pre-trial detention period is expiring, and a defense counsel is needed to consider the motion to extend the pre-trial detention. However, as UNN's correspondent reports, Artem Kosov's defense once again failed to appear at the court hearing.

"I ask to involve a free defense counsel on a permanent basis," said Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

The judge decided to appoint a free lawyer for the accused and announced a break until 12:00.

When asked if he considered himself guilty of the murder, Kosov replied: "No."

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that the trial of Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, began today in Kyiv. The prosecution in court is personally represented by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the SDU.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review. On May 29, the indictment against the employee of the State Protection Department Artem Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.