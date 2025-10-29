Travelers warned: Hungary implemented EES system at all checkpoints with Ukraine

The EES system has been introduced at all border crossing points between Hungary and Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Since October 28, the Entry/Exit System (EES), which involves the collection of biometric data of third-country nationals, has been launched at all border crossing points on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. - reported the SBGS.

Details

EES, as noted, is being implemented to speed up border control, increase security, and accurately record the length of stay of foreigners in the EU. According to the Hungarian side, the system previously started operating at the Beregsurány – Luzhanka (from October 12) and Záhony – Chop (from October 21) border crossing points.

"We draw the attention of citizens: the functioning of EES does not affect the general procedure for crossing the border," the SBGS emphasized.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trips.

For reference

The EES (Entry/Exit System) is a new EU electronic system that replaces passport stamps with the collection of biometric data for third-country nationals (non-EU citizens) when crossing Schengen borders.