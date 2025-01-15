Traitor, who was a member of the Russian General Staff's agent network in Mykolaiv, was sentenced to 15 years in prison

According to the SBU evidence base, a member of the Russian military intelligence network (better known as the game), who spied in Mykolaiv, received a real prison term. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU CI neutralized the enemy cell in May 2022. Then 5 Russian agents were detained in the regional center.

One of them is a former military officer who worked at a city donation center and had access to personal data of patients, including military personnel.

On the instructions of her supervisor, the convict tried to identify and "leak" to the Russian occupiers the locations of the AFU personnel in Mykolaiv. She intended to send the information to the Russian group through a resident of the enemy's agent, Viktor Loginov, - the message says.



At the beginning of the full-scale war, he lived in Kherson and cooperated with the occupiers during the occupation of the city.

The Security Service exposed the Russian agent in advance and thus thwarted the enemy's plans.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted high treason under martial law).

The court sentenced her to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Also, a resident of the Russian intelligence group received a suspicion in absentia for high treason. Comprehensive measures are underway to find and punish him.

