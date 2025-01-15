Traitor, who was a member of the Russian General Staff's agent network in Mykolaiv, was sentenced to 15 years in prison

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 131461 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118550 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126617 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 160157 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108790 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155940 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104219 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113802 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117097 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 50610 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118524 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116589 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 38463 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 53385 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 131470 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 160163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155945 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173934 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116643 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118574 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130931 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148466 views
Traitor, who was a member of the Russian General Staff's agent network in Mykolaiv, was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58521 views

The SBU exposed a member of the Russian military intelligence network in Mykolaiv. The former servicewoman, who worked at a donation center, tried to pass information about the deployment of the Armed Forces to the enemy and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the SBU evidence base, a member of the Russian military intelligence network (better known as the game), who spied in Mykolaiv, received a real prison term. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU CI neutralized the enemy cell in May 2022. Then 5 Russian agents were detained in the regional center.

One of them is a former military officer who worked at a city donation center and had access to personal data of patients, including military personnel.

On the instructions of her supervisor, the convict tried to identify and "leak" to the Russian occupiers the locations of the AFU personnel in Mykolaiv. She intended to send the information to the Russian group through a resident of the enemy's agent, Viktor Loginov,

- the message says.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, he lived in Kherson and cooperated with the occupiers during the occupation of the city.

The Security Service exposed the Russian agent in advance and thus thwarted the enemy's plans.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted high treason under martial law).

The court sentenced her to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Also, a resident of the Russian intelligence group received a suspicion in absentia for high treason. Comprehensive measures are underway to find and punish him.

Recall

In Vinnytsia region , two local residents aged 18 and 37 were detained who were planning to set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and volunteers on the instructions of Russia. The perpetrators were detained while trying to set fire to the vehicles and face up to 8 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

War, Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kherson

