Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk region: SBI investigates death of servicemen after Russian missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

SBI investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1. Compliance with safety rules during the alarm and proper organization of shelters are being checked.

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation have opened criminal proceedings due to the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of a Russian missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1. The SBI is checking whether safety rules were observed during the air raid and whether shelters were properly organized, UNN writes with reference to the Bureau's post.

SBI employees have launched a pre-trial investigation into the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen due to an enemy shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to preliminary information, on November 1, at about 5:00 p.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on the base of Ukrainian servicemen. There are dead and wounded as a result of the attack. An SBI investigative and operational group immediately arrived at the scene and is conducting the necessary investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

- the post says.

In particular, as indicated, the investigation is checking whether the requirements for the safety of personnel during an air raid were met and whether the military's shelters were properly organized.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude to military service committed under martial law).

- the investigators reported.

Earlier, the media reported that a Russian missile hit occurred during the awarding of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. TSN journalist Dmytro Svyatnenko stated that the ballistic missile hit a formation of Ukrainian servicemen. He also reported that his brother, 43-year-old Volodymyr "Znakhary" Svyatnenko, was among the dead.

He was killed by the Russians. But not on the battlefield. Deep in the rear. He and his comrades were gathered on the parade ground to be awarded. The best were gathered. The best pilots and infantrymen of the brigade. By order. In an open area. A ballistic missile arrived. The story of negligence (or not negligence) repeated itself.

- the journalist wrote.

The report from the "East" grouping did not mention the circumstances under which the Ukrainian servicemen died.

Recall,

On November 1, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol, Pishchanska, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under fire. There are dead and wounded, including among Ukrainian servicemen.

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine