Traffic has been restricted on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway in the Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic has been restricted on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway from the 23rd kilometer in the direction of Kyiv. Drivers were offered two detour routes.
In Kyiv region, traffic has been partially restricted on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department, UNN reports.
Starting from the 23rd kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, traffic toward Kyiv is temporarily restricted
A detour toward Kyiv is available via the following routes:
- at the 23rd kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, through the settlements of Dmytrivka, Zabuchchia, Bucha, and Hostomel.
- at the 30th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, through the settlements of Shpytky, Lychanka, Hnativka, and Bilorodka.
Take this information into account when choosing your route.
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