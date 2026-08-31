Traffic has been restricted on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway in the Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, traffic has been partially restricted on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department, UNN reports.

Starting from the 23rd kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, traffic toward Kyiv is temporarily restricted the statement said.

A detour toward Kyiv is available via the following routes:

at the 23rd kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, through the settlements of Dmytrivka, Zabuchchia, Bucha, and Hostomel.

at the 30th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, through the settlements of Shpytky, Lychanka, Hnativka, and Bilorodka.

Take this information into account when choosing your route. they added in the statement.

In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts