Toyota car explodes in Odesa, one dead

A Toyota car exploded in Odesa, killing one person, police are working at the scene, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

A report about a Toyota car explosion on Akademika Korolyova Street in Odesa's Kyiv district was received by the 102 emergency line this morning.

It is currently known that a local man has died.

According to preliminary information, the 21-year-old owner of the vehicle died as a result of the explosion - the police reported.

Operatives, investigators, forensic experts with a forensic laboratory, employees of the explosive ordnance disposal and canine services of the regional police are working at the scene.

The legal qualification of the event will be provided after all circumstances are clarified, the police said.

