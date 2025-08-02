"Total infiltration" and sabotage in the rear: Syrskyi explained Russian tactics in Pokrovsk

The most difficult situation right now is in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy has intensified combat operations, is looking for weak points in the defense, and is using the tactic of "total infiltration," including attempting to penetrate Pokrovsk. Enemy sabotage groups are being successfully neutralized. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

According to the commander-in-chief, the most difficult situation right now is in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy is increasing efforts to capture key agglomerations, looking for weak points in the defense, and simultaneously assaulting in several directions.

At the same time, the Russians resort to the tactic of "total infiltration" with an increase in sabotage activities in our rear. In this way, they are trying to enter Pokrovsk, among other places. However, Russian sabotage and small infantry groups are being neutralized. - Syrskyi's post states.

He also added that anti-sabotage reserves are being used for effective counteraction against sabotage and reconnaissance groups. And he emphasized that various types of fortifications should be built faster.

"I discussed with the commanders on the ground issues of strengthening defense stability, engineering equipment of positions, mine-explosive and non-explosive barriers, other fortifications, and anti-drone tunnels. Such work is being carried out, but it needs to be more active, broader, and comprehensive. I gave instructions necessary for the effective execution of defense tasks and the resolution of problematic issues on the spot," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

