"Total infiltration" and sabotage in the rear: Syrskyi explained Russian tactics in Pokrovsk

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 14129 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 17970 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 29979 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 89673 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 233345 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 215446 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 115569 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 105871 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 201217 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 75716 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 woundedAugust 2, 09:20 AM • 27139 views
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 13847 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 8858 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 14552 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine02:04 PM • 21805 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 14137 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 233357 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 126865 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 215455 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 142494 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 17978 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 50362 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 89729 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 106698 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 182019 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil

"Total infiltration" and sabotage in the rear: Syrskyi explained Russian tactics in Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy is using a tactic of "total infiltration," but sabotage groups are being neutralized.

"Total infiltration" and sabotage in the rear: Syrskyi explained Russian tactics in Pokrovsk

The most difficult situation right now is in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy has intensified combat operations, is looking for weak points in the defense, and is using the tactic of "total infiltration," including attempting to penetrate Pokrovsk. Enemy sabotage groups are being successfully neutralized. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to the commander-in-chief, the most difficult situation right now is in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy is increasing efforts to capture key agglomerations, looking for weak points in the defense, and simultaneously assaulting in several directions.

At the same time, the Russians resort to the tactic of "total infiltration" with an increase in sabotage activities in our rear. In this way, they are trying to enter Pokrovsk, among other places. However, Russian sabotage and small infantry groups are being neutralized.

- Syrskyi's post states.

He also added that anti-sabotage reserves are being used for effective counteraction against sabotage and reconnaissance groups. And he emphasized that various types of fortifications should be built faster.

"I discussed with the commanders on the ground issues of strengthening defense stability, engineering equipment of positions, mine-explosive and non-explosive barriers, other fortifications, and anti-drone tunnels. Such work is being carried out, but it needs to be more active, broader, and comprehensive. I gave instructions necessary for the effective execution of defense tasks and the resolution of problematic issues on the spot," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the highest intensity of fighting near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. He also refuted Russian claims about the capture of Chasiv Yar, calling them disinformation.

50 combat engagements on the front on August 2: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in various directions - General Staff02.08.25, 17:15 • 2654 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy