Tomorrow, power will be cut off throughout Ukraine: schedules will be in effect throughout the day

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 6028 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 13353 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 16185 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 17318 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 19250 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24574 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 34094 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 45293 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 53498 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39304 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.2m/s
76%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 23387 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff11:03 AM • 11704 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 11216 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 14469 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor12:50 PM • 8506 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 23553 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 40863 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 50161 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 70818 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 75029 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 14590 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 11330 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 25536 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 23200 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 26394 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Tomorrow, power will be cut off throughout Ukraine: schedules will be in effect throughout the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

On February 18, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power will be cut off throughout Ukraine: schedules will be in effect throughout the day

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, the restrictions will be in effect throughout the day, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 18, throughout the day, scheduled hourly outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for introducing the restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia attacked railways in 4 regions, and energy facilities - including substations and heat generation - Deputy Prime Minister17.02.26, 11:45 • 4058 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine