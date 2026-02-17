Tomorrow, power will be cut off throughout Ukraine: schedules will be in effect throughout the day
Kyiv • UNN
On February 18, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, the restrictions will be in effect throughout the day, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, February 18, throughout the day, scheduled hourly outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
The company emphasized that the reason for introducing the restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.
