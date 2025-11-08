ukenru
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
02:50 PM • 12968 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
02:33 PM • 20837 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 43663 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 78833 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 86242 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 119876 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 93027 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 73733 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25911 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Tomorrow, consumption restriction measures are planned in most regions of Ukraine - 2 to 4 queues will be switched off, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, November 9, consumption restriction measures in most regions of Ukraine will be applied in the following volume - from 00:00 to 23:59 - in the volume of 2 to 4 queues.

- the message says.

In addition, from 00:00 to 23:59, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect.

As reported by Ukrenergo, due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by Russian shelling, "today, restriction measures will be applied until the end of the day."

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 10:59 • 43724 views

