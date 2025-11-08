Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, consumption restriction measures are planned in most regions of Ukraine - 2 to 4 queues will be switched off, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, November 9, consumption restriction measures in most regions of Ukraine will be applied in the following volume - from 00:00 to 23:59 - in the volume of 2 to 4 queues. - the message says.

In addition, from 00:00 to 23:59, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect.

As reported by Ukrenergo, due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by Russian shelling, "today, restriction measures will be applied until the end of the day."

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy