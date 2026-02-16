Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 16 February 2026

$43.100.11
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 4818 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15133 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 16545 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 35609 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 23548 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28067 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34431 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37025 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 76247 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 25584 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 23429 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12439 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 17583 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 10072 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 10112 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 125965 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12469 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 25359 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 29124 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 37003 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 35138 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 16 February 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On February 17, hourly power outage schedules and capacity restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 17, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

- the message says.

The company added that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. The time and scope of shutdowns at your address can be found on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region, Ukrenergo summarized.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 1200 aerial bombs and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week, the main target being energy infrastructure15.02.26, 10:48 • 5334 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine