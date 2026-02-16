Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 16 February 2026
Kyiv • UNN
On February 17, hourly power outage schedules and capacity restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, February 17, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.
The company added that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. The time and scope of shutdowns at your address can be found on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region, Ukrenergo summarized.
Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 1200 aerial bombs and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week, the main target being energy infrastructure15.02.26, 10:48 • 5334 views