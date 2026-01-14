Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine

$43.180.08
02:56 PM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Popular news
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 14358 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 32640 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 19986 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 15955 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 16670 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13727 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 16899 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 32873 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 48097 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 61690 views
Actual people
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Somalia
Afghanistan
Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On January 15, scheduled power outages and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reports the application of hourly schedules, as well as power limitation schedules, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 15, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy14.01.26, 10:33 • 3414 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine