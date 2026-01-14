Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reports the application of hourly schedules, as well as power limitation schedules, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 15, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy