Tomorrow in Ukraine, another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in Ukraine, but in certain regions. As reported by Ukrenergo, the schedules will be in effect from 08:00 to 22:00, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, October 29, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

Hourly outage schedules:

• from 08:00 to 22:00 – in the amount of 0.5 to 1.5 queues.

Power limitation schedules:

• from 07:00 to 22:00 – for industrial consumers.

The company warned that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region - Ukrenergo summarized.

