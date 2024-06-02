Tomorrow in Kiev there will be stabilization shutdowns throughout the day
Kyiv • UNN
According to the head of KCSA Sergey Popkov, on June 3, stabilization shutdowns will operate throughout the day in Kiev, which will meet about 80% of the city's electricity needs.
Details
It is noted that blackouts will be valid throughout the day, and not in the morning and Management hours.
The limits allocated to Ukrenergo will be enough to meet approximately 80% of Kiev's needs.
Save money. Make saving electricity your daily duty.
