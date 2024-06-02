Tomorrow in Kiev there will be stabilization shutdowns throughout the day

Tomorrow, June 3, stabilization shutdowns will operate in Kiev. This was announced by the head of KCMA Sergey Popko, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that blackouts will be valid throughout the day, and not in the morning and Management hours.

The limits allocated to Ukrenergo will be enough to meet approximately 80% of Kiev's needs.

Save money. Make saving electricity your daily duty.

