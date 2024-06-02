Emergency power outages canceled – Ukrenergo

Emergency shutdowns are no longer applied, but from 18:00 to 24:00 in all regions of Ukraine, restrictions on electricity consumption will be established. Writes UNN with Reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

In the evening, from 18:00 to 24:00, restrictions on electricity consumption will apply in all regions of Ukraine. If these limits are exceeded, the regional power company can introduce hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers. At the same time, the supply of electricity to critical infrastructure facilities that are important for the life support of the population will remain without restrictions.

recall

Yesterday, the electricity tariff for domestic consumers has already increased, and there will be certain changes in the registration of subsidies for certain categories of the population.