Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

On January 27, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says

Tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 27, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - Svyrydenko25.01.26, 22:51 • 10037 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine