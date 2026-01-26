Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says

Tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 27, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - Ukrenergo emphasized.

