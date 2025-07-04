Journalist Rikard Jozwiak reports on his X page about the upcoming plans of the European bureaucracy. On the agenda - sanctions against the Russian Federation, is the 18th package ready to launch or not yet? The situation will become clear tonight.

UNN reports with reference to the page of RFE/RL editor in Brussels, Rikard Jozwiak.

Details

According to the correspondent, the issue of sanctions against Russia is on the agenda of the meeting of European Union ambassadors.

This afternoon - Jozwiak noted.

But I understand, added the journalist, who finds and shares insights into Brussels' plans: "Today, there may be no white smoke."

It seems that Slovenia has received the necessary assurances from the European Commission regarding the phased abandonment of Russian energy by the end of 2027. This could lead to the approval of the next (18th) package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in the near future. - Jozwiak reported the day before.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has clear information, and partners confirm this, that sanctions against Russia are indeed painful, so it is necessary to increase pressure, which will encourage Russia to truly think about something else, besides the front and hatred for its neighbors.

