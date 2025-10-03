Today, Russia launched 35 missiles at Ukraine's gas infrastructure; only half were shot down - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported another Russian attack on gas infrastructure, with 35 missiles launched, including ballistic ones. Attacks on energy facilities in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions were also recorded.
Today, there was another Russian attack on our gas infrastructure. The enemy launched 35 missiles, including ballistic missiles, at gas facilities. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.
Held a Staff meeting. Energy — reports on the protection of our facilities, on restoration. Today, there was another Russian attack on our gas infrastructure — just before the heating season, the Russians are looking for ways to inflict more damage on our people. In this one attack alone, 35 missiles, including ballistic missiles, were launched specifically at gas facilities. A combined attack, and only half of the missiles were shot down.
According to the President, the situation in Chernihiv region is difficult after drone attacks — in Slavutych, Nizhyn, and also in Chernihiv itself. And in Sumy region. In the evening, there was a ballistic missile attack in Donetsk region — also on energy infrastructure. Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka. Restoration is ongoing.
Zelenskyy thanked everyone who promptly helps people and carries out repairs, replacing energy supply sources.
It is important that all people who need support — in each of our communities — receive the necessary support. This is the direct responsibility of local leaders — from the regional level to every city, to every community. There are resources for such assistance. I expect greater results from the military command as well — those responsible for the drone component, air defense, and covering the northeastern regions.
Poltava region suffered a massive combined attack with missiles and UAVs, which resulted in hits and falling debris. Energy infrastructure facilities and a private household were damaged, with no casualties.