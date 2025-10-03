$41.280.05
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
02:35 PM • 16540 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 27761 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 29019 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 20353 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 35388 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 30839 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20078 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20068 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16434 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
Today, Russia launched 35 missiles at Ukraine's gas infrastructure; only half were shot down - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported another Russian attack on gas infrastructure, with 35 missiles launched, including ballistic ones. Attacks on energy facilities in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions were also recorded.

Today, Russia launched 35 missiles at Ukraine's gas infrastructure; only half were shot down - Zelenskyy

Today, there was another Russian attack on our gas infrastructure. The enemy launched 35 missiles, including ballistic missiles, at gas facilities. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Held a Staff meeting. Energy — reports on the protection of our facilities, on restoration. Today, there was another Russian attack on our gas infrastructure — just before the heating season, the Russians are looking for ways to inflict more damage on our people. In this one attack alone, 35 missiles, including ballistic missiles, were launched specifically at gas facilities. A combined attack, and only half of the missiles were shot down.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Details

According to the President, the situation in Chernihiv region is difficult after drone attacks — in Slavutych, Nizhyn, and also in Chernihiv itself. And in Sumy region. In the evening, there was a ballistic missile attack in Donetsk region — also on energy infrastructure. Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka. Restoration is ongoing.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who promptly helps people and carries out repairs, replacing energy supply sources.

It is important that all people who need support — in each of our communities — receive the necessary support. This is the direct responsibility of local leaders — from the regional level to every city, to every community. There are resources for such assistance. I expect greater results from the military command as well — those responsible for the drone component, air defense, and covering the northeastern regions.

- the Head of State summarized.

Electricity supply being restored in Slavutych after Russian attack: facilities being connected03.10.25, 21:01 • 572 views

Recall

Poltava region suffered a massive combined attack with missiles and UAVs, which resulted in hits and falling debris. Energy infrastructure facilities and a private household were damaged, with no casualties.

