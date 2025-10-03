Electricity supply being restored in Slavutych after Russian attack: facilities being connected

In Slavutych, Kyiv region, electricity supply is being restored after the Russian attack. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

We are starting to connect facilities. Soon, light will return to every home, and with it – a sense of security and the usual rhythm of life. - Kalashnyk reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy deliberately attacks energy facilities, trying to plunge our settlements into darkness, sow panic and a sense of hopelessness. But he will not succeed.

The State Emergency Service showed the situation in Slavutych after the Russian attack

Energy workers once again demonstrated courage and professionalism, rescuers of the State Emergency Service and the police – you are always there where help is needed. Special thanks to the local authorities and volunteers who did not leave any resident alone with this challenge. Immense gratitude to the residents of Slavutych. You showed an example of incredible endurance, resilience and indomitable spirit. Your patience and mutual support are the main support and strength of the city. - Kalashnyk added.

The head of the Regional Military Administration called on every resident to appreciate the titanic work of energy workers, to use electricity sparingly, not to turn on all appliances at once and not to overload the power grid.

Together we overcome the consequences of the attack. Together we hold on. And together we will win, because light always overcomes darkness. - Kalashnyk summarized.

Russia's targeted strike on Slavutych caused a three-hour blackout at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant - Zelenskyy