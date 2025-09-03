$41.360.01
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 614 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 7310 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 20142 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 16222 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 20240 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 19999 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22059 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 36821 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 34189 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
11:49 AM • 20142 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

President Zelenskyy announced an upcoming conversation with Donald Trump. They will discuss aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, if a meeting with Putin does not take place.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today or in the coming days he will speak with White House chief Donald Trump. They will coordinate aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, in case the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not take place. The Head of State stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

If this meeting (with Vladimir Putin – ed.) does not happen, then we will need military assistance, support in the form of sanctions. We conveyed these signals to the President of the United States. He said he would respond in a few weeks. Today or in the coming days, we will speak with the President of the States and clarify this issue as well.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that our state has signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism within the framework of future security guarantees.

Press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 format.

Pavlo Zinchenko

