Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today or in the coming days he will speak with White House chief Donald Trump. They will coordinate aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, in case the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not take place. The Head of State stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

If this meeting (with Vladimir Putin – ed.) does not happen, then we will need military assistance, support in the form of sanctions. We conveyed these signals to the President of the United States. He said he would respond in a few weeks. Today or in the coming days, we will speak with the President of the States and clarify this issue as well. - Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that our state has signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism within the framework of future security guarantees.

Press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 format.