$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
04:04 AM • 6688 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 13064 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 63286 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 54924 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 115714 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 112973 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96369 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146272 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75016 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47815 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0.8m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
The war must end in a way that is beneficial to us - SyrskyiAugust 7, 07:11 PM • 4550 views
The voice of Europe must be taken into account: Zelenskyy and Meloni coordinated joint next stepsAugust 7, 08:08 PM • 3478 views
"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is validAugust 7, 09:18 PM • 5676 views
"Real child trafficking": occupiers created an online catalog of Ukrainian children from Luhansk region for adoptionPhotoAugust 7, 11:06 PM • 2818 views
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia02:28 AM • 11063 views
Publications
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity04:04 AM • 6658 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 63270 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 79530 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 99675 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 115702 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
White House
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 121963 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 139384 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 147879 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 138649 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 148795 views
Actual
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6704 views

On August 8, a farewell ceremony will be held in Kyiv for Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity. Numerous signs of torture were found on the body of the deceased, and the Prosecutor General's Office announced suspicion against the head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog.

Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity

On August 8, a farewell ceremony will be held in Kyiv for Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died while in Russian captivity. The ceremony will begin at 12:00 PM at St. Michael's Cathedral and conclude at 2:00 PM at Baikove Cemetery. In this publication, UNN has gathered all the details of the case, the results of the forensic medical examination, and the status of the investigation.

Farewell to Viktoria Roshchyna

On August 8, 2025, a farewell ceremony will be held in Kyiv for Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity. The funeral events will begin at 12:00 PM at St. Michael's Cathedral, followed by a farewell ceremony at 1:00 PM at Maidan Nezalezhnosti, and will conclude at 2:00 PM at Baikove Cemetery. The farewell was organized by Viktoria's colleagues from several newsrooms with whom she collaborated.

Roshchyna died in Russian captivity due to torture

Viktoria Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023, during a trip to the temporarily occupied territories. Only in May 2024 did Russia officially confirm her arrest. In February 2025, the journalist's body was transferred to Ukraine as an "unidentified male body."

In February 2025, a forensic medical examination was ordered to determine the cause of death, existing bodily injuries, and the nature of their infliction.

According to its results, numerous signs of torture and cruel treatment were found on the body of the deceased, including abrasions and hemorrhages on various parts of the body, a broken rib, and possible traces of electric shock. However, due to the condition of the body, the cause of death could not be initially established. Therefore, the necessary samples were taken, and the issue of conducting an additional forensic medical examination with the participation of French experts to establish the cause of death and the nature of the detected bodily injuries is currently being resolved.

Investigators report that the journalist's body after the exchange was lighter and smaller than the rest. Forbidden Stories notes that the body was returned with several parts of the brain, larynx, and eyeballs removed. Investigators explain that such damage could have been inflicted to conceal the fact that death occurred due to strangulation or suffocation.

In this regard, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced suspicion against the former head of Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog, Russia, for cruel treatment of civilians. The incriminated article provides for punishment of up to 12 years in prison.

It is noted that in Detention Center No. 2, she was subjected to systemic torture, beatings, humiliation, threats, severe restrictions on access to medical care, drinking water, and food. In addition, physical punishment and psychological pressure were applied to her with the demand for cooperation with the institution's administration.

As prosecutors noted, the suspect was aware that the journalist was a civilian, did not participate in the armed conflict, and had the appropriate status guaranteed to her by international humanitarian law, but deliberately violated the norms of the Geneva Convention and other international treaties. All persons involved in crimes against the Ukrainian journalist are currently being identified.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk put to a vote the proposal for preliminary support of the parliamentary request to the President of Ukraine from a group of people's deputies regarding the posthumous awarding of the title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. The proposal was supported by 247 people's deputies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Roshchyna, who died due to torture in Russian captivity, the Order of Freedom.

How many journalists have been in Russian captivity

According to the monitoring department of freedom of speech of the Institute of Mass Information, since the beginning of 2014, at least 112 journalists, both Ukrainian and foreign.

Some of them have already been released, while others remain in captivity. Relatives of prisoners are often afraid to openly talk about the conditions of detention, as they are allegedly forbidden to do so in order not to worsen the conditions of those who are still in captivity. However, public disclosure of facts about torture, starvation, and lack of medical care can stimulate international organizations and Western countries to increase pressure on Russia to accelerate the release of Ukrainian hostages.

According to IMI, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 664 crimes against journalists and media have been recorded. As a result of the aggression, almost media workers died, 12 of whom were performing professional duties.

Russia spreads fakes about prisoner exchange, trying to discredit Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation06.08.25, 23:16 • 2906 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWarPublications
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv