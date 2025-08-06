$41.680.11
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Russia spreads fakes about prisoner exchange, trying to discredit Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

Russia continues its information campaign to discredit the prisoner exchange, spreading fake "appeals" on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Ukraine insists on an "all for all" exchange, while Russia tries to avoid this format.

Russia continues its information campaign to discredit the prisoner exchange process. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that pro-Russian media are spreading a fake "appeal" allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which speaks of "excluding certain individuals from exchange lists" and unwillingness to return them.

This information is not true. Ukraine insists on an "all for all" exchange. Russia, however, is trying to discredit the process and avoid such a format of prisoner exchange

- indicate the CCD.

They call this another step of Russian propaganda aimed at undermining trust in official Ukrainian institutions and discrediting exchange mechanisms.

Context

Earlier, the CCD reported on Russia's intentions to continue the information campaign to discredit exchange processes, and also refuted the fake that Ukraine allegedly refuses to pick up its citizens from the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint.

Recall

President Zelensky discussed the negotiation track with Umerov and Yermak, including the exchange of 1200 prisoners. Preparation of the energy sector for the heating season and air defense development were also discussed.

