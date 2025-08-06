Russia spreads fakes about prisoner exchange, trying to discredit Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia continues its information campaign to discredit the prisoner exchange process. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that pro-Russian media are spreading a fake "appeal" allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which speaks of "excluding certain individuals from exchange lists" and unwillingness to return them.

This information is not true. Ukraine insists on an "all for all" exchange. Russia, however, is trying to discredit the process and avoid such a format of prisoner exchange - indicate the CCD.

They call this another step of Russian propaganda aimed at undermining trust in official Ukrainian institutions and discrediting exchange mechanisms.

Context

Earlier, the CCD reported on Russia's intentions to continue the information campaign to discredit exchange processes, and also refuted the fake that Ukraine allegedly refuses to pick up its citizens from the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint.

Recall

President Zelensky discussed the negotiation track with Umerov and Yermak, including the exchange of 1200 prisoners. Preparation of the energy sector for the heating season and air defense development were also discussed.

