Fake mailing from "Ukrposhta" is spreading in Ukraine: fraudsters extort data via SMS

Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17640 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 8312 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17559 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20329 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 37960 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26605 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105123 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77161 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157527 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87860 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17660 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105135 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157540 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148433 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172169 views
Fake mailing from "Ukrposhta" is spreading in Ukraine: fraudsters extort data via SMS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Customers of "Ukrposhta" are receiving fake SMS messages that lead to phishing sites. "Ukrposhta" itself has already confirmed that the company has nothing to do with such mailings. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns Ukrainians against fraudulent schemes.

Fake mailing from "Ukrposhta" is spreading in Ukraine: fraudsters extort data via SMS

The Center for Countering Disinformation warns of a new fraudulent scheme — Ukrainians are receiving SMS messages allegedly asking them to confirm their delivery address from "Ukrposhta". The link in the message leads to a fake website.

 This was reported by CCD, writes UNN.

Details

A phishing scheme disguised as official messages from "Ukrposhta" has become active on the internet. According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, users are receiving SMS messages offering to confirm their order delivery address by clicking on the provided link.

In reality, this URL leads to a fraudulent resource created to steal personal data and, presumably, gain access to bank accounts.

Under no circumstances should you follow suspicious links or enter your personal data

-  the CCD emphasizes.

Ukrposhta confirmed that it has no relation to such mailings. The company stressed that they do not send SMS from unknown numbers and do not ask clients to enter personal data on third-party websites.

If you receive such a message, you should report it to the cyber police.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda. Information operations are expected regarding rallies, frontline regions, discrediting negotiations, and undermining trust in Ukrainian air defense.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukrposhta
Ukraine