Fake mailing from "Ukrposhta" is spreading in Ukraine: fraudsters extort data via SMS

The Center for Countering Disinformation warns of a new fraudulent scheme — Ukrainians are receiving SMS messages allegedly asking them to confirm their delivery address from "Ukrposhta". The link in the message leads to a fake website.

This was reported by CCD, writes UNN.

Details

A phishing scheme disguised as official messages from "Ukrposhta" has become active on the internet. According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, users are receiving SMS messages offering to confirm their order delivery address by clicking on the provided link.

In reality, this URL leads to a fraudulent resource created to steal personal data and, presumably, gain access to bank accounts.

Under no circumstances should you follow suspicious links or enter your personal data - the CCD emphasizes.

Ukrposhta confirmed that it has no relation to such mailings. The company stressed that they do not send SMS from unknown numbers and do not ask clients to enter personal data on third-party websites.

If you receive such a message, you should report it to the cyber police.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda. Information operations are expected regarding rallies, frontline regions, discrediting negotiations, and undermining trust in Ukrainian air defense.