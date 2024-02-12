To discuss support for Ukraine: Tusk plans to meet with Macron and Scholz

On Monday, February 12, Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to meet with European partners to discuss military support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN .

Details

Tusk is preparing to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In addition, the foreign ministers of the three countries will meet.

The visit comes amid calls for a more united European effort in the face of a delay in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

It is noted that Poland is one of the leading suppliers of weapons to Ukraine - the country provides transit of a large part of international aid through its territory.

Donald Tusk has made it clear that he is very concerned about the delays in American aid to Ukraine.

Addendum

The publication adds that Germany is the second largest international donor of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, but Scholz constantly emphasizes that American support is irreplaceable

In addition, Macron, who has pledged to firmly support Ukraine, is also known for his calls for the so-called strategic autonomy of Europe. According to the French president, the continent's states have not taken on greater responsibility for European security.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. senators from both parties during his visit to Washington to discuss further assistance to Ukraine.

