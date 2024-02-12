ukenru
To discuss support for Ukraine: Tusk plans to meet with Macron and Scholz

To discuss support for Ukraine: Tusk plans to meet with Macron and Scholz

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24583 views

Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss increasing European military support for Ukraine.

On Monday, February 12, Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to meet with European partners to discuss military support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN .

Details

Tusk is preparing to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In addition, the foreign ministers of the three countries will meet.

The visit comes amid calls for a more united European effort in the face of a delay in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

"Reagan is turning over in his grave": Tusk speaks on blocking aid to Ukraine in the US Senate08.02.24, 12:52 • 27141 view

It is noted that Poland is one of the leading suppliers of weapons to Ukraine - the country provides  transit of a large part of international aid through its territory.

Donald Tusk has made it clear that he is very concerned about the delays in American aid to Ukraine.

Addendum

The publication adds that Germany  is the second largest international donor of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, but Scholz constantly emphasizes that American support is irreplaceable

In addition, Macron, who has pledged to firmly support Ukraine, is also known for his calls for the so-called strategic autonomy of Europe. According to the French president, the continent's states have not taken on greater responsibility for European security.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. senators from both parties during his visit to Washington to discuss further assistance to Ukraine.

"We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from winning." Scholz calls for solidarity to help Ukraine08.02.24, 11:03 • 28572 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
europeEurope
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

