"Reagan is turning over in his grave": Tusk speaks on blocking aid to Ukraine in the US Senate

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"Reagan is turning over in his grave": Tusk speaks on blocking aid to Ukraine in the US Senate

"Reagan is turning over in his grave": Tusk speaks on blocking aid to Ukraine in the US Senate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27139 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized US Republican senators for blocking a bill in the US Senate that would have provided aid to Ukraine, saying that former US President Ronald Reagan, who helped many regain freedom and independence, would have been upset by their actions.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized US Republican senators amid the failure of a bill in the US Senate that, among other things, provided for the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland in the X network.

Dear U.S. Republican Senators. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us regain our freedom and independence, is rolling over in his grave today. Shame on you

 - Tusk wrote.

Context

Yesterday, a bill to support Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan failed after a majority of Republicans, encouraged by Donald Trump, opposed the compromise reached after months of negotiations.

Recall

The Senate failed to approve a $118 billion bipartisan package that would have tightened immigration laws and helped Ukraine fight Russian invasion.

On February 8, the U.S. Senate will reconsider the bill on assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but without migration reform. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova on her Facebook page.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
donald-trumpDonald Trump
taiwanTaiwan
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising