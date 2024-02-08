"Reagan is turning over in his grave": Tusk speaks on blocking aid to Ukraine in the US Senate

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized US Republican senators amid the failure of a bill in the US Senate that, among other things, provided for the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

Dear U.S. Republican Senators. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us regain our freedom and independence, is rolling over in his grave today. Shame on you - Tusk wrote.

Context

Yesterday, a bill to support Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan failed after a majority of Republicans, encouraged by Donald Trump, opposed the compromise reached after months of negotiations.

Recall

The Senate failed to approve a $118 billion bipartisan package that would have tightened immigration laws and helped Ukraine fight Russian invasion.

On February 8, the U.S. Senate will reconsider the bill on assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but without migration reform. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova on her Facebook page.

