China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" is consistent and clear, we have played a constructive role - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China has not said whether it will participate in the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland, but believes it has played a "constructive role" by "advocating for an end to the fighting and a political settlement of the crisis," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on February 7, UNN reports.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson did not directly answer the question from the wire that the Swiss government is going to hold a peace conference on Russia's war against Ukraine in the near future and whether China intends to attend it.

China's position on the Ukrainian crisis (as the war is called in China - ed.) is consistent and clear. We have played a constructive role in advocating for a cessation of hostilities and a political solution to the crisis. We will continue to promote peace talks and work for a political solution in our own way. - said Wang Wenbin.

